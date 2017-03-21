Community

Islamic Awareness Week 2017 program ‘Responding with Beauty: Using Reason in an Age of Rage’

Posted March 21, 2017, at 3:20 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: University of Maine, Donald P. Corbett Building, Room 100, Orono, Maine

ORONO, Maine — Islamic Awareness Week 2017 program will be “Responding with Beauty: Using Reason in an Age of Rage,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at University of Maine, Donald P. Corbett Building, Room 100, Devino Auditorium.

Guest speakers will include AbdelRahman Murphy on “Islam and the ‘American Dream’: Courage, Service and Sacrifice,” and Ubaydullah Evans on “Citizen Islam: Embracing Faith and Country.”

First-come first-served. Doors will close when capacity of 350 people is reached. Refreshments will be Tastes of the World.

 

