Community

IRW’s Pop Up Store in Southwest Harbor

Island Readers & Writers
By Jenna Beaulieu
Posted June 14, 2017, at 2:28 p.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Pemetic School Green, Main St., Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-5111; islandreadersandwriters.org/events

Meet authors, discover great summer reads, and learn more about Island Readers & Writers, too!

Book sales & signing schedule:

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Kathy Lasky with “Night Witches” and “Newton’s Rainbow”

11:00 a.m. – noon. Linda Greenlaw with “Shiver Hitch”

Noon to 1:00 p.m. Kimberly Ridley with “The Secret Bay”

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Christina Baker Kline with “Orphan Train Girl”

Look for us on the Pemetic School Green in Southwest Harbor – under the orange tent! See you there.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

