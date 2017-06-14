IRW’s Pop Up Store in Southwest Harbor

Friday, July 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Pemetic School Green, Main St., Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-5111; islandreadersandwriters.org/events
Meet authors, discover great summer reads, and learn more about Island Readers & Writers, too!
Book sales & signing schedule:
10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Kathy Lasky with “Night Witches” and “Newton’s Rainbow”
11:00 a.m. – noon. Linda Greenlaw with “Shiver Hitch”
Noon to 1:00 p.m. Kimberly Ridley with “The Secret Bay”
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Christina Baker Kline with “Orphan Train Girl”
Look for us on the Pemetic School Green in Southwest Harbor – under the orange tent! See you there.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →