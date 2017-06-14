Community

IRW’s Pop Up Store in Northeast Harbor

Island Readers & Writers
By Jenna Beaulieu
Posted June 14, 2017, at 2:25 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Marina, Sea Street, Northeast Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-5111; islandreadersandwriters.org/events

Meet authors, discover great summer reads, and learn more about Island Readers & Writers, too!

Book sales & signing schedule:

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Chris Van Dusen with “Hattie & Hudson”

11:00 a.m. – noon. Hope Rowan with “Ten Days in Acadia”

Noon to 1:00 p.m. Trish Marx with “Touching the Sky”

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Rebekah Raye with “The Secret Bay” and “Swimming Home”

Look for us at the Marina on Sea Street in Northeast Harbor – under the orange tent! See you there.

