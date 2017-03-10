Ireland, Armchair Adventure Series @ Vose Library on 3/18 at 1 pm

By Vose Library
Posted March 10, 2017, at 3:01 p.m.

Ireland: Armchair Adventure Series

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

Saturday, March 18, 1pm.

Paul and Linda Marshall of Hope will talk about their longtime connection with the country and a family in Ireland. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

