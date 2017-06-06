Invitation to Washington County Landlords

By Christine Laurel, Manager of Media & Projects
Posted June 06, 2017, at 11:06 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Kay Parker Building of Sunrise Opportunities, 26 Hadley Lake Road, Machias, Maine

For more information: 207-263-5172; cccmaine.org/event/landlord-lunch-meeting/

Machias: The Community Caring Collaborative invites landlords and property managers with rental units in Washington County to a special lunch meeting on June 20th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Kay Parker Building in Machias.

Housing and homelessness are major issues in Washington County and we want to invite you into the conversation about solutions. Recognizing that steady rent from reliable tenants matters to you, we have included panel presentations from several organizations who can share ways to connect you to both. These panelists are:

1. Marcie Dean, transitional services advocate from Next Step Domestic Violence Project, who will describe the Navigator and Rent Smart programs, and Next Step’s goals to partner with local landlords to help victims of domestic violence find safe, stable housing.

2. Megan Burgess from Preble Street Veterans’ Housing Services, who will describe opportunities to help veterans find secure housing.

3. Jennifer Trowbridge, Housing Services Director at Washington Hancock Community Agency, who will be providing information on the available services for tenants, including improvements that can be made to a rental property.

4. Sue O’Clair and Rob Seavey from Maine Housing who will share information on Maine’s Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and the benefits of working alongside Maine Housing. Together with a local landlord who can share his experiences with Maine Housing programs, Sue and Rob will be able to answer questions you may have about market rates, inspections and guaranteed rent.

Landlords or property managers who RSVP will be entered into a door prize drawing for an EBS gift card. Please RSVP by email to Charley Martin-Berry, Director of the Community Caring Collaborative, at cmartinberry@cccmaine.org.

To learn more about the Community Caring Collaborative, visit our website at www.cccmaine.org.

# # #

