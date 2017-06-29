Invasive Plants Walk

Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Pondicherry Park, Depot Street, Bridgton, Maine
For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org
This informative walk in Pondicherry Park will demonstrate the impact of invasive plants on native species and ways to consider managing them. Nancy Olmstead, Invasive Plant Biologist for the Maine Natural Areas Program, will be on hand to share her expertise on this topic. Pondicherry Park was permanently conserved for future generations with a conservation easement held by Loon Echo. The park is owned by the Town of Bridgton and his home to a variety of invasive plants. This walk is geared to land managers, landscapers, municipalities and homeowners. Participants should bring appropriate gear for trail walking, water and snacks. Meet at the main kiosk on Depot Street at the Dunning Memorial Bridge at 8:45 AM Approximately 2 hours. Easy to Moderate
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →