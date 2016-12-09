Outdoors

Invasive Plant Species

By Donne Sinderson,
Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 9:36 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Land Trust , 8 Harlow Street 4B, BANGOR, Maine

For more information: 207-942-1010; bangorlandtrust.org/

Brandon Delano, a senior in the Environmental Science Program at Husson University, will be sharing information about Invasive Species in the US and the results of his capstone project on invasive plant species in Bangor’s Walden-Parke Preserve.

The presentation is Thursday, December 15 at 7 pm in the Bangor Land Trust office at 8 Harlow Street 4B.

