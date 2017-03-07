Introduction to the Pipe Organ for Kids!

Friday, March 17, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-613-5454; bluehillbach.org

How does a pipe organ make all those sounds? Organist Ray Cornils will give kids in grades 4 – 8 a fun and fascinating tour of the mechanical workings of the organ. Mr. Cornils will demonstrate how stops, manuals, pipes, and pedals work, play some music, and give participants a chance to play. Thanks to support from Early Music American, admission is FREE. Sign up in advance at www.bluehillbach.org or call 207-613-5454.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →