Introduction to Snowshoeing at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, 1107 West Old Town Rd., Old Town, ME For more information: 207.394.2171; ww.hirundomaine.org

You never strapped on snowshoes before and are curious how it all works? Sign up for this two hour session and explore the Refuge with the Hirundo’s naturalist.

Limited number of adult and children snowshoes available.

Call 207-394-2171 for reservations by Saturday, January 14.

Cost: $5 per person

