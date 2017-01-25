Introduction to Self Employment at the Career Center

By mary Jane searles,
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 10:25 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-262-7843; newventuresmaine.org

Introduction to Self-Employment

• Program Area: Start a Business

• Date: February 06, 2017

• Day of the week: Monday

• Time of day: 10:00-12:00

• Region: North Central

• Location: Career Center

• Address: 45 Oak Street, Bangor ME, 04401 – Map

Class Description

This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.

Registration/More Info

Jane Searles

207-262-7843

mary.jane.searles@maine.edu

