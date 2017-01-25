Introduction to Self Employment at the Career Center

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-262-7843; newventuresmaine.org
Introduction to Self-Employment
• Program Area: Start a Business
• Date: February 06, 2017
• Day of the week: Monday
• Time of day: 10:00-12:00
• Region: North Central
• Location: Career Center
• Address: 45 Oak Street, Bangor ME, 04401 – Map
Class Description
This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed.
Registration/More Info
Jane Searles
207-262-7843
mary.jane.searles@maine.edu
