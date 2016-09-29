Introduction to Google Tools

By Valerie Lawson
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 11:07 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Calais Free Library, 9 Union Street, Calais, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/using-google-tools

With Google Tools, you can browse the internet, market your business, access other media (books, music, images, and video), explore your world with Google Earth and find your way with Google Maps, create customized searches, get social with Google+ and Hangouts, and create a home or office working environment with Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Forms, and Sites.

Story continues below advertisement.

This class will introduce you to Google tools and Apps and get you up and running by creating a Google account, getting started on Google Drive, learning how to create Google Docs, and upload and manage files on Google Drive.

For more information contact Sharon Foss, Axiom Education Coordinator: 207-255-4917 or classes@connectwithaxiom.com

Five sessions, Thursdays, October 20-November 17, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Calais Free Library

9 Union Street

Calais, ME 04619

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officerPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officer
  2. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  3. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  4. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  5. Rockland kidnap victim describes how she fought backRockland kidnap victim describes how she fought back

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education