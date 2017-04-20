Internationally Acclaimed Bread & Puppet Theater to Perform at College of the Atlantic

Saturday, April 29, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17329/view/event
Bread & Puppet Theater returns to College of the Atlantic with a new play, Faust 3, a proletarian rumination on displacement, heaven, and satisfaction in the tradition of Medieval Faust puppet shows and Goethe’s epic verse drama.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children.
As thematically and formally diverse as Goethe’s Faust 1 and 2, Bread and Puppet’s Faust 3 draws its public through a dreamlike succession of scenes depicting various aspects of proletarian experience in our time: from refugee migration, to the ubiquity of the gun; from the hunger that accompanies food product diversity, to the daily experience of factory workers, the rebellion of prisoners, and the adoration of the sun.
Faust 3 is an “amazing expansive spectacle,” says John Bell, noted scholar of puppet theater. “This is a show about immigrants, democracy, how to deal with authoritarian powers, the demise of middle-class security, and the possibilities of collective action.”
“Faust 3″ himself is played by a small hand-puppet, darting between the hopper and the spout of a giant grain mill. A phalanx of black folding chairs menaces the masses with its resolutions of pity. The arms of a giant blue embracing puppet fill the stage. Lubberland choral dancers hop, wiggle, and whistle. And a purple brass band arrives to jitter levity into the feet of the population.
Bread and Puppet director Peter Schumann describes Faust 3 as follows: “After Faust 2’s contract with the devil came to an end — because the guest had been fulfilled and satisfaction had been achieved — Faust 2 died. But the demand for more light which Goethe issued at his own death requires a new model of Faust, an actor in the history of light, a conspirator who pursues the disordering of the existing order of life, & sides with the Proletariat's demand for the radicalization of leisure. Gargoyles are employed to manage the uneasy masses. Both devil & angel, disguised as undercover agents, accompany Faust 3’s journey through the mess of the modern empire all the way to the glorious final appearance of the Here.”
After the performance Bread and Puppet will serve its famous free sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet’s “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press – will be for sale.
The Bread and Puppet Practitioners-Of- The-Pursuit- Of-What String Band will welcome the public. For more information on the event, please visit http://breadandpuppet.org/
Bread & Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Its shows are political and spectacular, with huge puppets made of paper maché and cardboard. Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side, the theater has been based in the North East Kingdom of Vermont since the early 1970s.
College of the Atlantic is the first college in the U.S. to focus on the relationship between humans and the environment. In 2016, both The Princeton Review and the Sierra Club named
College of the Atlantic the #1 Green College in the United States. The intentionally small school of 350 students and 35 faculty members offers a Bachelor of Arts degree in human ecology – the study of how humans interact with our natural, social and technological environments. Each student develops their own course of study in human ecology, collaborating and innovating across multiple disciplines.
