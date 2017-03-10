International Support Women Artists Now (SWAN) Day

Sunday, March 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
In support of an international initiative to promote women artists in March, the Southwest Harbor Public Library and Barn Arts Collective are co-sponsoring an evening on Sunday, March 19th, 5:30-7:00 pm, of poetry, song, theater and readings by a variety of women artists from MDI. The artists will include playwrights Andrea Lepcio and Carolyn Gage, and musician Brittany Parker.
In keeping with the Library’s Women’s History Month theme of “Creating Connections,” the Barn Arts Collective presents this free program in conjunction with SWAN (Support Women Artists Now) Day. SWAN Day is an international holiday on the last Saturday in March, designed to showcase the power and diversity of women’s creativity. It was created by WomenArts, a non-profit organization for artists and allies, working to promote women in the arts. In the last decade, there have been more than 1500 SWAN Day events in 36 different countries. For more information about SWAN Day, visit https://www.womenarts.org/swan/. For more information about the Library’s SWAN Day celebrations, call Carolyn Gage at 224-8072.
This event is free and open to the public.
