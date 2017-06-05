International Guild of Miniature Artisans’ Free Exhibitions Open to Public June 11-15, 2017

Sunday, June 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, June 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Maine Maritime Academy - Student Center, Pleasant Street, Castine, ME
For more information: 2073262256; igma.org
CASTINE, Maine – The International Guild of Miniature Artisans (IGMA) will be hosting the 36th annual Guild School at Maine Maritime Academy from June 10-16. Free exhibitions for the public will be held June 11-14 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on June 15 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Harborview Room at the Alfond Student Center.
The Guild School will feature 46 classes over six full days for miniature artisans of all skill levels to practice their craft and learn new techniques in a variety of media. Classes cover everything from silver sculpture and fiber arts to furniture-making and room construction. Hundreds of miniaturists from around the U.S. and the globe are expected to attend the school.
Registration for the Guild School is currently closed, however, anyone interested in miniatures are encouraged to attend the free public exhibitions to view the work of students and talk with other artisans.
Miniatures are scaled-down replicas of normal-sized items which are made from a variety of media such as wood, leather, pewter, and other fine metals. The creation of miniatures as a hobby took off in the United States around the 1970’s. However, the art form can be dated as far back as the middle ages.
For more information on the Guild School, IGMA, and the history of miniatures, please visit the IGMA website at www.igma.org.
Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering 22 programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The job placement rate for MMA graduates exceeds 90 percent within 90 days of graduation. The college is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations such as the Brookings Institution, U.S. News and World Report, and Money Magazine, which ranked MMA the number-one Best Public College in America in 2014 and 2015. For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.
