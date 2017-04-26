International Folk dancing

By Ellen Sherwood
Posted April 26, 2017, at 9:53 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Moore Community Center, 125 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: (207) 518-7473

Dance to the world’s music! Beginners welcome, no partners needed. Learn a Turkish wedding dance, a Greek warrior dance, or a Romanian cradle dance. Instruction: easier dances 4:00-4:30, intermediate/advanced dances 4:30-5:00, followed by requests. Moore Community Center, 125 State Street, Ellsworth, 2nd and 4th Saturdays, 4:00-6:00. Admission: $8.00. Info (207) 518-7473. Please call ahead to be sure we are meeting.

