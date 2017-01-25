International Folk Dance Workshop & Dance

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

International Folk Dance Workshop World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Afternoon session, 1 to 5 p.m., taught by noted folk dance teacher Marcie van Cleave of Massachusetts. Evening follow-on dance, 7 to 10 p.m. Good exercise, great fun. No partner needed. One block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $10. All levels, all are welcome.

