Marcie Can Cleave, noted dance teacher from Massachusetts will lead an International Folk Dance Workshop & Dance on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 10 p.m. at People Plus, 35 Union St., in Brunswick. Tons of fun! All are welcome.
Marcie Van Cleave
By George Simonson
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 12:50 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

International Folk Dance Workshop World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Afternoon session, 1 to 5 p.m., taught by noted folk dance teacher Marcie van Cleave of Massachusetts. Evening follow-on dance, 7 to 10 p.m. Good exercise, great fun. No partner needed. One block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $10. All levels, all are welcome.

