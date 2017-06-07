International Day of Surfing- Surfrider Maine Chapter

Saturday, June 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Footbridge Beach, Main St, Ogunquit, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/SurfriderMaine
June 17th: International Surfing Day! Beach Clean-up and SUP lessons
Hosted by Surfrider Foundation- Maine Chapter
2pm-5pm at Footbridge Beach Ogunquit, ME
Look for the Surfider tent at the Footbridge Beach (ocean end of Ocean Street, Ogunquit) for this super fun event.
Enjoy a day at the beach with friends and family! Surfrider will be hosting a beach clean-up and free standup paddleboard and surf lessons compliments of Wheels N Waves Surf Shop & Michael Dolsey Designs.
Volunteers and Volunteer work day companies encouraged to reach out! Volunteers needed for set-up, breakdown and help connect participates to our mission work and beach cleanup activity. There’s plenty to do and we’d love your help!
Raffle! One lucky volunteer will receive a $100 gift certificate for a lesson with the pros at Wheels N Waves Surf Shop, Wells, ME.
To learn how to volunteer or partner for our Ogunquit event, please e-mail our executive committee: maine@surfrider.org
The Surfrider Foundation Maine Chapter meets on the second Wednesday of each month, generally at a location between Portland and York. We hope you will join us and consider becoming a member! Become member here: http://www.surfrider.org/support-surfrider
Check out our local Maine Chapter Facebook page for more details and information!
