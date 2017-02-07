International Dance Festival

By Andrea Mercado
Posted Feb. 07, 2017, at 9:16 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Performing Arts , 2 Flagstaff Rd.,, ME 04469, Orono, MAINE

For more information: 207-581-1755; facebook.com/UMOIDF/

The International Dance Festival (IDF) was a student-led initiative which started in 2005. Today, it is one of the biggest and most anticipated events on campus by the whole UMaine community and the broader Bangor area. IDF showcases an array of traditional music, dance and costumes of our diverse student body at UMaine.

