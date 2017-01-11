Integrative Medicine for the Mind, Body and Spirit

Integrative medicine is a total approach to care that involves the patient’s mind, body, and spirit. It combines standard medicine with complementary and alternative medicines (CAM). CAM focuses on the whole person and include physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health. A Reiki session can help ease tension and stress and can help support the body to facilitate healing on all levels – physical, mental, and emotional. Acupuncture is one of the key components of traditional Chinese medicine, a whole medical system that originated in China. It is based on the concept that disease results from disruption in the flow of qi and imbalance in the forces of yin and yang. Hypnotherapy is an alternative curative healing method that is used to create subconscious change in a patient in the form of new responses, thoughts, attitudes, behaviors or feelings. Each of these modalities is offered at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta.

Complementary and alternative medicine has proven a constructive and worthwhile tool to help combat the pressing health matters of today. Please call 563-1363 to schedule an appointment with one of the Coastal Center’s licensed and certified practitioners.

RESTORE & Renew Your Health And Feel Vital Again Private acupuncture sessions with Sharon Gordon, M.Ac. FMI: Sharon at (207) 482-0725. Special SG CCC private rate: one hour appointments, Seniors $50. Others $65. By Appointment, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

RELAXATION NATURALLY: Hypnotherapy & Guided Imagery Are you having issues with smoking cessation, anxiety, self-confidence, stress or sports performance? Certified hypnotherapist Derrick Hyatt uses hypnotherapy, guided imagery and meditation to build the imagination, motivate, and inspire his clients. The techniques used by Derrick can help one to achieve one’s goals as well as to live happier, more rewarding lives. Special SG CCC private rate: one hour appointments, Seniors $50. All others $65.

Mondays and Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m. —7:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. —1:00 p.m.

LAYING ON HANDS: THE LIFE FORCE ENERGY HEALING OF REIKI

Are you stressed, rundown, have pain? Refresh and renew yourself with Reiki Healing, the gentle healing art, with Sylvia Tavares, RTM. “an hour of Reiki is like a mini vacation”. Special SG CCC private rate: one hour appointments, Seniors $50. All others $65. By Appointment Fridays, January 13 and 27, 9 AM – 3 PM

Community members across all generations are welcome to schedule appointments with Sharon, Derrick or Sylvia. Be sure to mention any CAM therapies that you are considering trying with your primary care doctor. Your doctor will be able to tell you about the possible benefits and risks of the treatment. Always keep your doctor updated on any alternative therapies you’re using, including herbal and dietary supplements.

Save the date: On Saturday, February 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Spectrum Generations is offering a mini “Breaking the Blues Valentines’” spa day. There’s no need to be weary so soon in the year, and there’s no need to be wary of taking a little bit of “me” time to make sure you start off 2017 on the right foot. The Center, in partnership with acupuncturist Sharon Gordon and wellness practitioner Sylvia Tavares are pleased to be offering this Valentine’s cabin fever reliever, mini spa day fundraising event to help you and someone you care about break out of your winter shell and to boost your spirits. Gift Certificates are available at the center, $15 each or two for $25. Mini Spa Day fee $15.

For more information, a list of practitioners, the days schedule and to express your interest call 563-1363. The Center’s Valentines’ Breaking the Winter Blues Mini Spa Day is open to community members across all generations. Always remember that the most important thing to do when you are feeling blue is to take care of you! By doing so the winter worries will melt away, and before you know it, spring will here! Your February 11 experience with us is designed to balance you inside and out, to find that place of ease, sattva, within you so that you will feel free to face the remaining days of winter with warmth in your heart.

