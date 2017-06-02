Saturday, June 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
The Blue Hill Public Library invites kids ages 8 and up to join the “Inklings” Book and Movie Club on an earlier date than the usual last Saturday this month—Saturday June 17th at 2:00 PM. Inklings explores stories of clever children who use their wits to overcome insurmountable odds. This month the book is The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis. The movie, The Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, released in 2005, was directed by Andrew Adamson.
Libby Edwardson, the library’s youth librarian, says, “Come through the wardrobe with us and enjoy delightful snacks, a magical giveaway, and a craft so amazing it will make the White Witch green with envy!” Copies of the book are available now, so interested kids can stop by and check one out now, then join the Inklings on June 17th.
“Inklings” welcomes kids of all ages, with a suggested age range of 8 and up. The books and movies we read and watch together cover a wide range of subjects and styles, and we encourage families to research them in advance and decide which are right for each child. For more information call Libby at 374-5515.
