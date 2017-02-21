Inherit the Wind, Movie and Discussion

Saturday, April 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

It is 1925, and Bertram Burt Cates, a twenty-something biology teacher in the small town of Hillsboro, is put on trial for teaching evolution in his high school science class. Inherit the Wind is a fictionalized account of the 1925 Scopes “Monkey” Trial, which resulted in John T. Scopes’ conviction for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution to a high school science class, contrary to a Tennessee state law. It is based on actual events of the 1925 Scopes’ Trial which took place in Dayton, Tennessee. Inherit the Wind is a 1960 Hollywood film adaptation of the 1955 play of the same name, written by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee, directed by Stanley Kramer and starring Spenser Tracy.

