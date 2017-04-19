Inflatable colon to visit Waldo County General Hospital

By Toni Mailloux
Posted April 19, 2017, at 2:40 p.m.

Want to walk through a giant inflatable colon and learn more about polys and colon cancer?

On Thursday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you have that opportunity at the Biscone Building, 119 Northport Ave. (across the street from the hospital).

The endoscopy department at Waldo County General Hospital will be hosting the event to raise colon cancer awareness. The public is invited to get the latest updates on prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of colon cancer.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

