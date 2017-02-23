FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 23, 2017

Infinity Breaks Ground on New-look Credit Union Location in Portland

Branch in Back Cove will reflect Maine living but serve members with newest technology

Portland, ME—Imagine a bank branch so inviting that you go out of your way to get there. Now imagine that you don’t have to go out of your way because the branch is located conveniently in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood.

Infinity President and CEO Elizabeth Hayes, Jeffrey Richards, Board Chair, Infinity Federal Credit Union, Quincy Hentzel, Interim CEO, Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, other board members and employees of Infinity took part in the groundbreaking on February 23.

Infinity Federal Credit Union, the oldest credit union in Maine, is responding to customer requests to open a branch near downtown Portland. Investing nearly $2 million into building a full-service branch at 29 Baxter Boulevard in Portland, Infinity is adding to their branch network with existing locations in Bangor, Arundel and Westbrook.

When the branch opens this spring, members will find the technology and customer service they have come to expect from Infinity, now in surroundings that provide a “Mainer” feel, comfortable and outdoorsy with exposed wood and stone.

Every Infinity branch is being remodeled to reflect this rustic look and feel, with a comfortable waiting area and coffee bar and artistic lighting.

As inviting as the lobby will be, the Back Cove location will also offer drive-up service and a 24-hour ATM.

“The people of Infinity work hard to respond to what our communities want and need,” said Hayes. “We are looking forward to serving all of Portland and partnering with the other businesses in the area.”

**Artist’s renderings of the new look of Infinity branches are attached as well as photos from the groundbreaking ceremony. From left to right–Quincy Hentzel, Interim CEO, Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, Infinity President and CEO Elizabeth Hayes, Jeffrey Richards, Board Chair, Infinity Federal Credit Union, other board members and employees of Infinity and employees from Great Falls Construction

About Infinity Federal Credit Union

Infinity Federal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in Maine. Infinity has been serving its members since 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor, Maine. Infinity is a non-profit cooperative organization owned by its members.

Media contact: Angela Helton, Northeast Media Associates, 207.653.0365 or nema@maine.rr.com

