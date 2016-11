Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bucksport Methodist Church, Franklin Street, Bucksport, Maine

BUCKSPORT, Maine — An indoor yard sale will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bucksport Methodist Church, Franklin Street. Tools, homemade jams, soaps, and relishes, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, quality used items, food.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →