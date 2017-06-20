Indoor yard and bake sale to benefit Lincolnville charities

Friday, June 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Lincolnville Improvement Association, Beach Road, off Route 1, Lincolnville, Maine
For more information: 207-763-3583
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — Lincolnville Women’s Club’s indoor yard and bake sale will be held 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 24, at Lincolnville Improvement Association, Beach Road, off Route 1, at the old schoolhouse. Proceeds benefit an annual local scholarship, club projects such as donations to Christmas by the Sea, three local churches, and Sussman House hospice project. Club members will be on hand 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 23, to receive donated items. No appliances, plug-in items or clothes will be accepted. Examples of sought-after items include trinkets and tools, books and bric-a-brac, puzzles and pretty dishes, housewares and home decorations, not to mention intriguing white elephants. For information, contact ependleton7@gmail.com or call 763-3583.
