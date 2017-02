BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the Noon Time Tee Time Golf Lessons, beginning Tuesday, March 21, with PGA golf professional Mark Hall. The four-week session is designed for golfers of all abilities. Register at www.brewerrec.com and create your account. Fee is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Maximum class size is 10.

