Indivisible Town Hall for Poliquin Constituents

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

Indivisible Town Hall

Congress is in recess this week providing members with an opportunity for members to go to their home districts, meet with their constituents, address their concerns, and answer their questions about what’s going on in Congress. Many eastern Maine residents have asked Congressman Poliquin to host a Town Hall meeting during the recess. The Congressman has not scheduled a public meeting with his constituents, but several Maine Indivisible groups came together to organize one for him. Indivisible believes in the importance of holding our elected officials accountable, and in expressing our concerns directly to them. We’ve invited him to come speak at our Town Hall meeting on Saturday February 25 from 3–4:30PM in the lecture hall at the Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, ME. Please join us for an opportunity to share your stories, express your concerns, and ask your questions regarding actions currently being taken by Congress and Congressman Poliquin’s positions regarding actions being taken by the White House. We plan to record this event and share it with Congressman Poliquin’s staff so he can see for himself what his constituents had to say. Media will also be invited. This is an inclusive event designed to offer a platform for all Mainers to come out and be heard by their Representative. We hope you’ll join us. Sponsored by Indivisible Central Maine, Indivisible Ellsworth, Indivisible MDI, and Indivisible Machias.

