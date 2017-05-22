Community

Indian Classical Music – Deobrat Mishra on Sitar

Mishra
SIMIN KHOSRAVANI | BDN
Mishra
By SIMIN KHOSRAVANI
Posted May 22, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Maine Center for Cultural Connections, Husson University - Kominsky Hall, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-907-0034; brightstarevents.net/deobrat-mishra

Join us for an unforgettable evening. 11th generation sitar master Deobrat Mishra, Director of The Benares Academy of Indian Classical Music with Prashant Mishra on Tabla.

A Benefit for The Benares Academy of Indian Classical Music and Daya Foundation’s Prison Yoga.

Space is limited, $20 Advanced ticket, $24 at the door. To purchase tickets follow the link below:

www.brightstarevents.net/deobrat-mishra

Deograt Mishra is a celebrated Indian sitarist and composer, and an exponent of the esteemed Benares Gharana School of Hindustani classical music. The son of Pandit Mishra, a legend sitarist, will bring innovative and energetic playing style to Bangor, Maine for an intimate evening recital. This is sure to be a treat for all lovers of kistan and the sacred music of India.

Sponsored organization:

Maine Center for Cultural Connections

Contact:

Simin Khosravani

Director of Maine Center for Cultural Connections.

Email: Simin.khosravani@gmail.com

Cell Phone: 207-907-0034

