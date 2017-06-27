Independence Day Celebrations at MHS !

By Joyce Mongeau
Posted June 27, 2017, at 4:19 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine

For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Independence Day Celebrations at MHS

With Former State Representative Herb Adams

Join MHS to celebrate the Fourth of July with these special programs!

+ Our great annual tradition: a public reading by former State Representative Herb Adams of the Declaration of Independence in front of the Wadsworth-Longfellow House – lemonade, cookies and souvenir flags will be available (12pm: free)

+ Walking tours of the route of the Great Portland Fire of 1866 (10:30am & 1:00pm)

+ Wadsworth-Longfellow House tours (10:30am)

+ MHS Gallery open 10:00am-2:00pm – come see the new exhibitions Creative Maine: Trade Banners and the Crafts That Built Maine and Making Paper, Making Maine.

All tours are limited to 12 people (first come, first served): $15/ adults, $12/ seniors & students, $3/ children 6-17; free for children 5 & younger. To register in advance, call Visitor Services Manager John Babin at (207) 774-1822 ext. 212.

