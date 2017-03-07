Tuesday, April 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/increase-your-social-media-iq-session-i

What’s your Social Media IQ?

Do you know what Social Media can do for your business?

In this workshop we’ll identify Social Media platforms that work well for tourism businesses and get you up and running so you can:

Provide rich customer experiences

Increase website traffic and search ranking

Share content faster and easier

Build relationships

Gain valuable customer insights

Increase brand awareness and loyalty

Run targeted ads with real-time results

Find out what your competitors are doing

Target content by geography and demographics

Generate higher converting leads

Manage your online “footprint”

Monitor and respond to negative reviews

Increase positive reviews

Instructors: Sharon Foss and Valerie Lawson

Date, Time: April 11 (snow date April 13) 9:00am-12:00pm

Location: Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias.

For more information, call Axiom Education & Training Center at 207-255-4917, email classes@connectwithaxiom.com

Other workshops in this spring series include:

Priming Your Business for Tourism Season, Tuesday, March 21 (snow date March 23), 9:00am-12:00pm

Capture More Tourism Dollars: Know Your Region, Tuesday, March 28 (snow date: March 30), 9:00am-12:00pm

How to Run Your Business on a Mobile Device, Tuesday, April 4 (snow date April 6), 9:00am-12:00pm

Increase Your Social Media IQ session II, Tuesday, April 18 (snow date April 20), 9:00am – 12:00pm (prerequisite: Social Media IQ, session I)

All classes will be held at Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias and will be facilitated by Ruth Cash-Smith, Jen Peterson, Crystal Hitchings, Sharon Foss, and Valerie Lawson.

