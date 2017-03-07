Tuesday, April 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
What’s your Social Media IQ?
Do you know what Social Media can do for your business?
In this workshop we’ll identify Social Media platforms that work well for tourism businesses and get you up and running so you can:
Provide rich customer experiences
Increase website traffic and search ranking
Share content faster and easier
Build relationships
Gain valuable customer insights
Increase brand awareness and loyalty
Run targeted ads with real-time results
Find out what your competitors are doing
Target content by geography and demographics
Generate higher converting leads
Manage your online “footprint”
Monitor and respond to negative reviews
Increase positive reviews
Instructors: Sharon Foss and Valerie Lawson
Date, Time: April 11 (snow date April 13) 9:00am-12:00pm
Location: Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias.
For more information, call Axiom Education & Training Center at 207-255-4917, email classes@connectwithaxiom.com
Other workshops in this spring series include:
Priming Your Business for Tourism Season, Tuesday, March 21 (snow date March 23), 9:00am-12:00pm
Capture More Tourism Dollars: Know Your Region, Tuesday, March 28 (snow date: March 30), 9:00am-12:00pm
How to Run Your Business on a Mobile Device, Tuesday, April 4 (snow date April 6), 9:00am-12:00pm
Increase Your Social Media IQ session II, Tuesday, April 18 (snow date April 20), 9:00am – 12:00pm (prerequisite: Social Media IQ, session I)
All classes will be held at Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias and will be facilitated by Ruth Cash-Smith, Jen Peterson, Crystal Hitchings, Sharon Foss, and Valerie Lawson.
