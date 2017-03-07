Tuesday, April 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/increase-your-social-media-iq-session-ii

Working from information we learned in session I, we’ll take a deeper dive into the world of Social Media and continue exploring Social Media platforms that work well for tourism businesses and get you up and running so you can:

–Provide rich customer experiences

–Increase website traffic and search ranking

–Share content faster and easier

–Build relationships

–Gain valuable customer insights

–Increase brand awareness and loyalty

–Run targeted ads with real-time results

–Find out what your competitors are doing

–Target content by geography and demographics

–Generate higher converting leads

–Manage your online “footprint”

–Monitor and respond to negative reviews

–Increase positive reviews

Instructors: Sharon Foss and Valerie Lawson

For more information, call Axiom Education & Training Center at 207-255-4917, email classes@connectwithaxiom.com

Other workshops in this spring series include:

Priming Your Business for Tourism Season, Tuesday, March 21 (snow date March 23), 9:00am-12:00pm

Capture More Tourism Dollars: Know Your Region, Tuesday, March 28 (snow date: March 30), 9:00am-12:00pm

How to Run Your Business on a Mobile Device, Tuesday, April 4 (snow date April 6), 9:00am-12:00pm

Increase Your Social Media IQ session I, Tuesday, April 11 (snow date April 13), 9:00am – 12:00pm

All classes will be held at Sunrise County Economic Council, 7 Ames Way, Machias and will be facilitated by Ruth Cash-Smith, Jen Peterson, Crystal Hitchings, Sharon Foss, and Valerie Lawson.

