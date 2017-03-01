Saturday, April 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Westin Portland Harborview , 157 High Street, Portland, ME For more information: eventbrite.com/e/planet-dog-ball-table-sponsorships-tickets-32230612630

Dogs have a natural capacity to make humans feel better, cared for, and unconditionally loved. But when working for those in need, dogs are capable of much more.

On April 8, The Planet Dog Foundation will host its inaugural Planet Dog Ball to raise awareness and funds for two highly-regarded organizations that provide service animals to veterans and active-duty service members: nationally-operated America’s Vet Dogs and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line. All monies raised through sponsorship, ticket sales and auction items will directly benefit the adopting/breeding, raising, training and placing of service dogs for both organizations.

To be held at the Westin Portland Harborview, benefactors will enjoy an evening of local food and fancies, including dinner, desserts, beverages, and a visit from NBC’s “TODAY” Show Puppy With a Purpose, Charlie! As it would not be a Planet Dog event without dogs, well-behaved four-legged friends are welcome to attend and enjoy the doggy treat bar and on-site doggy day care.

Flexible sponsorship, table and ticket opportunities are available for businesses and individuals who share the Foundation’s passion for dogs and creating opportunities for veterans and military members. Item donations for the silent and live auctions are also gladly being accepted.

For information and tickets, please contact Elizabeth Fagan at efagan@planetdog.com or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planet-dog-ball-table-sponsorships-tickets-32230612630

Black Tie Optional (Cocktail Attire Recommended)

About Planet Dog Foundation

Founded in 2005, The Planet Dog Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization based in Portland, Maine that provides grants to programs that train, place and support service dogs for individuals in need. Funded primarily through the sale of Planet Dog products, the Foundation has awarded nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to a variety of service dog programs across the country. For more information, visit www.planetdogfoundation.org.

