Inaugural Planet Dog Ball Raises $80,000 for Veterans’ Service Dog Programs

WESTBROOK, Maine (May 11, 2017) – The Planet Dog Foundation’s inaugural Planet Dog Ball, which took place at the Westin Portland Harborview on April 8, raised more than $80,000 to benefit America’s VetDogs, a national service dog program, and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line, which provides Maine veterans with trained service dogs free-of-charge.

More than 150 patrons, 20 canine companions and 11 sponsors came out for a glittering evening of local food, fur, fancies, and fashion, all to raise awareness of service dogs, and to eliminate the financial barriers veterans face in obtaining a life-changing dog. The funds raised will directly support the raising, training, and placing of service dogs nationally through America’s VetDogs and locally through K9s on the Front Line.

“We could not be happier with the results of our first ever Planet Dog Ball!” said Colleen McCracken, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Dog. “The event was an incredible success, and, in addition to raising the necessary funds, the event increased awareness of the impact service dogs have in improving the lives of humans and our veterans, in particular those within our community. We look forward to making the Planet Dog Ball an annual event.”

Since 2005, The Planet Dog Foundation has provided grants to programs that train, place and support service dogs for individuals in need. Funded primarily through the sale of Planet Dog products, the Foundation has awarded nearly $1.5 million in cash and in-kind donations to a variety of service dog programs across the country.

The Planet Dog Foundation sincerely thanks all who supported this event, including its generous sponsors: L.L. Bean; Baker Newman Noyes; Camden National Bank; Wireless Partners, LLC; Spectrum Medical Group; Broadreach Public Relations; Thos. Moser; Preti Flaherty; G-Pro Industrial Services; Oneida Molded Plastics; and Star Thermoplastics.

For more information about The Planet Dog Foundation, visit: www.planetdogfoundation.org.

For more information about America’s VetDogs and K9s on the Front Line, visit: www.vetdogs.org or www.k9sonthefrontline.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →