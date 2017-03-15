IMRC Spring Workshop Series: DIY Vinyl Printer Stickers with Sze Wing Wong

By Eleanor Kipping
Posted March 15, 2017, at 4:20 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Innovative Media, Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, ORONO, ME

For more information: imrccenter.com

As a part of the Spring 2017 IMRC Workshop Series, Sze Wing Wong will conduct a DIY Vinyl Printer Sticker workshop that is free and open to the public on Tuesday April 4th at 5pm at the IMRC Center Fabrication Labs.

This workshop is going to teach people how to create their own sticker designs in Adobe Illustrator and print them the Summer Vinyl Printer

Please RSVP by emailing the instructor: sze.wong@maine.edu

This workshop is part of a series. Visit www.imrccenter.com for full workshop schedule and descriptions.

