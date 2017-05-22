ImprovAcadia opens for 14th Season

Friday, May 26, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: ImprovAcadia, 15 Cottage St, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207 288 2503; improvacadia.com
ImprovAcadia opens for their 14th season on Friday, May 26th offering improvised comedy 6 to 7 nights a week until October 14th. Creating spontaneous scenes and songs inspired by audience suggestions, the professional improvisers are sure to make you laugh! There’s a full bar, snacks, and desserts. Call for reservations and show schedule.
