ImprovAcadia opens for 14th Season

Cast of ImprovAcadia
improvacadia | BDN
Cast of ImprovAcadia
By improvacadia,
Posted May 22, 2017, at 11:37 a.m.

Friday, May 26, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: ImprovAcadia, 15 Cottage St, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207 288 2503; improvacadia.com

ImprovAcadia opens for their 14th season on Friday, May 26th offering improvised comedy 6 to 7 nights a week until October 14th. Creating spontaneous scenes and songs inspired by audience suggestions, the professional improvisers are sure to make you laugh! There’s a full bar, snacks, and desserts. Call for reservations and show schedule.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan honeymoon in rural Maine, with visits to Millinocket and BangorMark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan honeymoon in rural Maine, with visits to Millinocket and Bangor
  2. These offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheepThese offshore Maine islands are populated only by sheep
  3. Hit-and-run leaves victim in wheelchair seriously injured
  4. Felon charged with illegal firearm possession after police chase in BoothbayFelon charged with illegal firearm possession after police chase in Boothbay
  5. Embden man charged with child endangerment after drug bustEmbden man charged with child endangerment after drug bust

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs