Impact of ACA Repeal

PHOTO: Dr. Kristin Hartt, NMMC Physician and President of the Medical Staff delivers important message to the public

Fort Kent ~ The United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet when the quality of care is compared to other developed nations, the U.S. ranks near last. The U.S. has some of the latest and greatest innovations; however, the infant mortality rate, for example, is one of the worst, reported by the World Health Organization to be as high as 30% when compared with other countries. Over the years, numerous entities have articulated the best of intentions to propose changes to the US healthcare system. It was not until the launch of legislation by the Obama administration that Americans began to benefit both in the improved access to healthcare coverage and improvements in the quality of care they received.

As part of the movement at the national level to raise the quality of healthcare and arrest spiraling healthcare costs, President Barack Obama enacted legislation to begin to address access, quality and reimbursement. The legislation signed into law in 2010, called the Affordable Care Act (ACA), outlines comprehensive health insurance reforms including the prohibition of denial of coverage based on pre-existing conditions, preventing insurance companies from rescinding coverage and several other provisions addressing health insurance reform. The law also addresses improving quality, lowering the cost of healthcare, providing free preventive care and increasing access to affordable care.

Dr. Kristin Hartt, NMMC physician and President of the Medical Staff, spoke on the value of the ACA at the Fort Kent Women’s March on January 21. Dr. Hartt said, “No one argues that the ACA is perfect. No massive piece of legislation ever is. I have patients and I know small business owners and farmers, who would not have any healthcare coverage without the ACA. Some have skipped care or minimized their care for years but are now able to come and see me or get much needed tests, and purchase their medications. I have patients that would have gone bankrupt due to the expense of a catastrophic illness if they did not have health insurance coverage made possible by the ACA. Though admittedly not a perfect law, the ACA has helped many people obtain access to healthcare coverage, previously outside their reach.” She emphasized that the development of the ACA was not just about lowering health care costs or providing more access to care; it was about improving quality and trying to fix a broken healthcare system.

Traditionally, the healthcare industry received compensation based on what is called fee-for-service. The more services were provided, the more payments they received. The ACA has moved away from fee for service payment to hospitals and physicians, looking to base pay on quality of services delivered –quality, not quantity. The ACA is also focused on team based care for the chronically ill. Dr. Hartt explained that this provision has afforded the addition of more support services in her office for her patients such as: case management and diabetes education. The law also requires hospitals to reach outside of their walls and become more invested in the populations they serve by periodically assessing the community’s needs for health and wellness, and with input from communities, to develop plans to prevent illness – not just treat it once it occurs.

At the state level, the Maine Hospital Association is working to inform legislators on the impact of ACA repeal without identifying adequate replacement. In a recent letter to Senator Susan Collins, Steven Michaud, President of the Maine Hospital Association (MHA) said, “Maine hospitals are the backbone of our healthcare system. If Maine’s private, non-profit hospitals struggle, the entire safety net is at risk.” Michaud noted that hospitals in Maine employ over 30,000 workers and are the largest employer in half of Maine’s counties.

Repealing the ACA overnight, something that hospitals and providers around the country fear strongly, may also seriously impact individuals who purchased health insurance on the marketplace and may now suddenly find themselves without coverage. In Maine, according to MHA, approximately 75,000 individuals receive subsidies made possible by ACA to purchase commercial insurance on the health insurance exchanges. If these subsidies are repealed without adequate replacement, there is a high likelihood, as previously stated, that these individuals will become uninsured. Hospitals will have to increase the amount of care they write off with fewer people able to pay their bills. For example, last year alone, Northern Maine Medical Center wrote off over $2 million in charity care and bad debt expenses for care provided but not covered.

If the ACA is repealed without a viable alternative in place, millions of Americans will be at risk of suddenly losing their health coverage. Hospitals across the country will be at risk to close, and many will be forced to do so. Employers still providing coverage will have to absorb the cost of taking care of those without insurance, the economic implications of which are still unforeseen. So much effort and money has been spent over the last six years to create insurance reform for the millions that previously could not afford it that the notion of repeal without a plan is counterproductive. Contact your legislators to inform them of your views.

