Immigration in Maine

By Gillian French
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine

For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

On Wednesday, February 1st at 5 PM, join us at the Witherle Memorial Library for a discussion with Liz Helitzer, Executive Director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine (HHRC) and David Greenham, Program Director for the HHRC for our ongoing Foreign Affairs group. At the Witherle Memorial Library.

