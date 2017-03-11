Imagine the North Woods National Park

Thursday, March 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/imagine-the-maine-woods-national-park/
Using a multimedia presentation, award-winning photographers Lee Ann Szelog and Thomas Mark Szelog and Midcoast Maine Audubon will take you into the proposed park to experience and learn more about this fragile and priceless ecosystem.
