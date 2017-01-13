Imagine Portland

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Portland Company, 58 Fore Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 207-772-2811; bit.ly/2gbq4sZ

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce has decided to make public its Case For Growth. We will be unveiling our vision for the future of Portland, and we invite you to share yours.

This is the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual event, awards show and fundraiser. During this event the PRCC will be unveiling renderings for the future of the region.

