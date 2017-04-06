“Images From My Heart”: Paintings of Jorge Pena Opening Exhibition

Saturday, April 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, 39 Second Street, Presque Isle, Maine
For more information: 2077642571; presqueislelibrary.org
“Images From My Heart” is a selection of artworks by painter Jorge Pena. The show opens in the Akeley Galleries April 24th and stays installed through June 16th. Join our Artist-in-residence Clifton Boudman and Jorge for an opening reception on April 29th from 11:00 am until 2 pm.
