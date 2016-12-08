Iconic sawmill gets a new profile.

A combined effort by students from the University of Maine Construction Engineering Technology (CET) program, regular museum volunteers and several donors has given the familiar water-powered sawmill at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley a new look.

Fourteen students started on the roof project in October, after the last wedding scheduled in the millyard. Working weekends and around their class schedules, the class divided into groups to tackle parts of the project. Two teams tackled the sides of the roof and one team created the roof extension with traditional post and beam construction to blend with the existing structure. One team evaluated the millpond wall for leaks and exterior improvements needed before foundation work proceeds.

The students chose the project as their capstone service-learning experience. They study construction management services in the CET program and need to develop, propose and manage an actual project. The museum also benefited from the CET program two years ago with the replacement of the covered bridge roof.

Funded primarily by a $15,000 grant from the Davis Family Foundation in Yarmouth, local businesses joined the effort to re-roof the sawmill. The combination of financial support and volunteer labor transformed the profile of the well-loved building.

The Davis Family Foundation “makes grants where they will do the most good and where our gifts make a real difference.” The mill needed a new roof to protect the structure, and the grant created the opportunity to not only save the building, but add a structure out over the waterwheel to help preserve that important part of the mill. The wheel has been replaced once since the mill was built in the 1980s, and preserving the current one is important. The addition blends in nicely with the roof line–once the cedar roof loses the bright, new look, the addition will look like it has always been there.

Local businesses that supported the roof part of the project include Dow’s Eastern White Shingle of Corinth, RL Sales & Service of Milford, Bangor Slate Co. of Newburgh and Parker Lumber of Bradford. Continuing work will involve the foundation and millpond structure. Further grant funds from the Davis Family Foundation remain to support that project. Getting the building weather-tight was the priority this fall–those used to seeing a bit of daylight through the roof will be glad to see the building better protected.

The grounds of the museum are open daylight hours for the winter. Take a walk on the grounds, and check out the new look of the sawmill. The kiosk and covered bridge have donation boxes.

Better yet, join in supporting the museum by volunteering! Contact Sherry Davis, Executive Director, 974-6278, sherry@maineforestandloggingmuseum.org or check out the website www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org and join the fun!

