Ice Climbing & Hot Yoga Adventure

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School, 228 Main Street , Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-299-0082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/ice

An incredible wintertime adventure is coming up full of ice climbing, soothing heated yoga, yummy food and more…

Our adventure will begin in Bar Harbor as Maine Yoga Adventures joins forces for a second adventure with the exceptional Acadia Mountain Guides Rock Climbing School. Acadia Guides deliver professional, state-of-the-art instruction by highly skilled and very fun guides.

Adventurers will have an educational, challenging and satisfying full day of ice climbing in gorgeous Acadia National Park. The guides will tailor our climbing experience to our level…beginners welcome!

Adventurers will then head out to downtown Ellsworth for a non-traditional hot yoga practice at Opening Heart Fitness Studio. We’ll work out our ice chill with a relaxing, slow and meditative practice.

We’ll enjoy some hot soup together before sealing our wonderful adventure with a celebratory om!

Cost: $175 individual; $155 students. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com or call 207-299-0082.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →