Ice-Carving Demonstration

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/uncategorized/35480/callforicecarving/

Demonstration by master carver Tim Pierce in the Amphitheatre to kick off Winterfest 2017 and to prepare the ice-carving teams for the Community Ice-Carving Festival the following weekend. FMI: http://www.librarycamden.org/uncategorized/35480/callforicecarving/

