Ice-Carving Demonstration

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Jan. 08, 2017, at 4:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/uncategorized/35480/callforicecarving/

Demonstration by master carver Tim Pierce in the Amphitheatre to kick off Winterfest 2017 and to prepare the ice-carving teams for the Community Ice-Carving Festival the following weekend. FMI: http://www.librarycamden.org/uncategorized/35480/callforicecarving/

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. 3 Mainers recount Fort Lauderdale airport shooting3 Mainers recount Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
  2. Maine avoids blizzard but snow to fall over interior and coastMaine avoids blizzard but snow to fall over interior and coast
  3. Up to 5 inches of snow expected in coastal, western MaineUp to 5 inches of snow expected in coastal, western Maine
  4. Long commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continuesLong commute taking toll, but this millworker’s ‘new normal’ continues
  5. Clara Swan, an icon of Husson University, dies at 104Clara Swan, an icon of Husson University, dies at 104