Ian Ethan Case: “Meet The Beast” Tour Live in Portland at Port City Blue

Thursday, March 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Port City Blue, 650 Congress St, Portland, Maine For more information: facebook.com/events/1210498962403887/

Acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat Records artist Ian Ethan Case returns to Portland to perform at Port City Blue.

Following a busy 2016 which included his first tour of Europe, two performances with a full symphony orchestra, and roughly 39,000 miles of travel within the US alone, acoustic double-neck guitarist and Candyrat recording artist Ian Ethan Case presents a new tour for 2017, previewing music from his upcoming album Earth Suite and featuring a never-before-seen custom instrument affectionately dubbed “The Beast”. He performs in Portland on Thursday, March 30th at Port City Blue (7pm).

Incorporating newly developed “acoustic synthesis” technology from American inventor Paul Vo, the instrument was co-designed by Case and private luthier Wade Sylvester and took over 7 years to build. With an array of tuning levers allowing for accessing hundreds of tunings on the fly, along with sophisticated electromagnetic technology that physically manipulates the vibration of each string, be prepared to hear other-worldly sounds you’ve never imagined coming from a guitar, double-neck or otherwise. Joining Ian will be live looping and electronics specialist Stephanie Case, adding even more sonic and orchestrational variety to the mix.

Case has been gaining increasing recognition among the national and international music community for his original compositions, highly-innovative playing techniques, and creative use of 21st century looping technology—all of which combine to create music that has been described by critics and listeners as “revolutionary,” “stunning,” “magical,” and even “spiritual.” One first-time listener wrote, “Watching Ian play is not ‘listening to music’ . . . it’s a full mind experience.” He performed at Muriel Anderson’s 2013 All-Star Guitar Night at the annual NAMM convention in Anaheim; has collaborated with 4-time Grammy-winning cellist Eugene Friesen; and has been featured on NPR’s “Here and Now” program as well as on the nationally-syndicated public radio show “Echoes”.

Blue is primarily a “donations venue.” Admission to the concert is customer/listener donations. Port City Blue is located at 650 Congress St, Portland, Maine 04101. For more information about the concert, please go to www.IanEthan.com/Concerts. For more information about Ian Ethan Case, visit www.IanEthan.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →