I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti

By Magnus Stark,
Posted April 03, 2017, at 9:38 a.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti

adapted by Jacques Lamarre from the memoir by Giulia Melucci

April 27–May 14, 2017

Show times vary. Please contact the box office at 207-942-3333

For Giulia, a new date is the perfect opportunity to show off her home cooking. While preparing a three-course dinner on stage in this mouth-watering new comedy, she recounts stories of good food and bad boyfriends, proving to the audience that her culinary flair far surpasses her inferior taste in men. MAINE PREMIERE!

Reservations are now open for the most exclusive tables in town!

During each performance of I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti, 8 audience members will enjoy dinner with the show!

2 seats, 3 courses, 1 unforgettable experience. $60 add-on

Call the box office to secure your table. (Subscribers may move their seats to take advantage of this special offer.)

