Thursday, April 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org
I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti
adapted by Jacques Lamarre from the memoir by Giulia Melucci
April 27–May 14, 2017
Show times vary. Please contact the box office at 207-942-3333
For Giulia, a new date is the perfect opportunity to show off her home cooking. While preparing a three-course dinner on stage in this mouth-watering new comedy, she recounts stories of good food and bad boyfriends, proving to the audience that her culinary flair far surpasses her inferior taste in men. MAINE PREMIERE!
Reservations are now open for the most exclusive tables in town!
During each performance of I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti, 8 audience members will enjoy dinner with the show!
2 seats, 3 courses, 1 unforgettable experience. $60 add-on
Call the box office to secure your table. (Subscribers may move their seats to take advantage of this special offer.)
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →