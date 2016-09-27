“I-Care…What’s Best for Me”

By Eileen Mielenhausen
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: HeartStone House, 634 Meadow Rd., Hampden, ME - Maine

For more information: 207-441-2785; beaminglightcoaching.com

(Why being your No.1 priority isn’t selfish)

Santa Fe musician and composer James Ballard will present this sound healing workshop on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-8:30 pm at HeartStone House, 634 Meadow Rd., Hampden.

In this I-Care workshop we’ll support who we truly are by using our voices to: clear and balance our auras, chakras and energy systems; sing Self-Care songs to ourselves and each other; share what we do, don’t do and want to do to care for ourselves. And much more.

Cost: $20 (pre-register); $25 at the door. (Scholarships may be available.)

Space is limited; pre-registration is recommended. For more info or to register, please contact Eileen Mielenhausen at Healing & Expressive Arts Retreats of Maine, (207) 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com

