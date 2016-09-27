“I-Care, We-Care…What’s Best for You and Me” Sound Healing Workshop

By Eileen Mielenhausen
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 10:06 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Holistic Center, 81 Main St., Bangor, ME - Maine

For more information: 207-441-2785; beaminglightcoaching.com

Santa Fe sound healing guide James Ballard will offer “I-Care, We-Care…What’s Best for You and Me” workshop on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 6:30-8:30 pm at The Maine Holistic Center, 81 Main St., Bangor.

This heart-centered workshop focuses on Self-Care for ourselves and We-Care for the community of spirit we share with others. We’ll participate in pairs and as a group, using sound, along with movement and visualization, to re-enforce our connection with Source, our entire Selves and each other.

Cost: $20 (pre-register); $25 at the door. (Scholarships may be available.)

Space is limited; pre-registration is recommended. For more info or to register, please contact Eileen Mielenhausen at Healing & Expressive Arts Retreats of Maine, (207) 441-2785 or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com

