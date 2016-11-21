Husson University’s Gracie Theatre to Screen Documentary on Climate Change

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Gracie Theatre at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-631-3466 ; gracietheatre.com

Facing the Surge is the first documentary from Adaptation Now

BANGOR, MAINE – November 21, 2016 – With the release of its pilot documentary short, Facing the Surge, the team behind ADAPTATION NOW presents a documentary film sharing the stories of the communities on the front lines of climate change, as sea-level rise, extreme weather events, and changing seasons begin to disrupt lives. This film documents the tangible costs of 17.5 inches of sea level rise for the people of Norfolk, VA, home of the world’s largest naval base.

The film can be seen on Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at 7 pm at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre. The film and the panel discussion that will follow are both free and open to the public.

By focusing on Norfolk, VA, Facing the Surge provides insight into the how a working-class American community is struggling to adapt in the face of rising tides and an uncertain future. The film is not just about loss; it also tells the stories of citizens as they step forward to become part of a growing climate solutions movement.

The Gracie Theatre screening will be followed by interactive sessions. Audiences will be able to ask questions and engage in dialogue about climate change and its impacts; coastal adaptation practices; and policies to reduce global-warming pollution.

The panelists include CCL volunteer Paul Potvin, M.D., and Husson University College of Science and Humanities Assistant Professor Dr. Nico Jenkins.

About the Panelists

Paul Potvin, M.D., is a Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer and member of Bangor CCL. Potvin is an emergency and hospitalist physician who has been practicing medicine in Maine for 36 years, with a particular interest in wellness and prevention. An outdoor enthusiast and environmental steward for most of his life, he has become increasingly aware that personal and local efforts for addressing climate change, although important are not sufficient. He joined CCL three years ago, has attended national and regional CCL conferences, and has become an active voice advocating for a national and global solution.

Nico Jenkins, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of philosophy and ethics at Husson University and a lecturer at the University of Maine’s Honors College. As a philosophy teacher, Jenkins seeks to offer questions, and never answers, to our constantly changing, shifting world. According to Jenkins, truths in this world emerge constantly and are just as constantly concealed and dissolved. In his teaching, he attempts to provide a framework of thought from which we can examine and question the world, in order to peer further and deeper into the constructs and conditions that denote and define our lives and life as it dynamically manifests around us.

