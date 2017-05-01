Husson University’s 7th Hart Open Studio Event to Showcase Student Art, Photography, and Graphic Design

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Husson University - Hall Art Studio, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207.941.7004; husson.edu
WHAT:
Student work from Husson University will be featured at an exhibition on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. A wide variety of creative mediums will be represented as part of this showcase. Student drawings, paintings, pastels, photography, graphic design, set design, computer aided drafting, digital illustration, collages, assemblages, and batik prints will be on display.
The featured work was created in a variety of fine arts courses at Husson University. Also included are graphic design pieces from the marketing and communications program at Husson’s New England School of Communications and individual student submissions.
Exemplary student work from the following courses will be included as part of this showcase:
• CT 245 Photography I
• CT 345 Photography II
• EP 221 Computer Aided Drafting/3-D Visualization
• EP 441 Design and Technical Practicum
• EP 448 Final Portfolio/Proficiency Review
• FA 101 Art and Human Experience
• FA 110 Photography
• FA 120 Drawing 1
• FA 125 Art for Children
• FA 200 Exploring with Art
• FA 205 Painting 1
• FA 210 Pastel Painting
• MC 245 Graphic Design I
• MC 329 Digital Illustration
• MC 335 Graphic Design II
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
WHO:
Kathi J. Smith, an assistant professor of studio arts and art appreciation at Husson University, organized this exhibition. She will be available for interviews.
Assistant Professor Smith joined Husson University in 2014 and has over 15 years of art education experience. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and drawing, with a minor in art history from the University of Southern Maine. Smith also has a Master of Fine Arts in painting from the University of New Hampshire.
Prior to joining Husson University, Smith taught at Plymouth State University where she received their Distinguished Teaching Lecturer Award. Over the past four years, she has participated in many regional and national exhibitions, and five prestigious residencies. She received a full fellowship supported by the Joan Mitchell Foundation to attend the Vermont Studio Center and has been a fellow and artist-in-residence at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut, and the Heliker-LaHotan Foundation in Maine. In the summer of 2014, she participated in a seven-week artist-in-residency program in Brittany, France, sponsored by Maryland Institute College of Art. The July 2013 edition of Artscope Magazine ran a feature on her called “Kathi Smith’s New England.” She exhibits her work regularly in Maine, New York, and New Hamphire and maintains a working studio in Bangor, ME. Smith practices primarily in the arena of painting and drawing, though she also has facility in ceramics, printmaking, and other mediums. Smith’s artwork reflects her landscape, in which she invites close observation of familiar-seeming places and their narratives.
WHEN:
Monday, May 2, 2017 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Refreshments will be served from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
WHERE:
Husson University
Hart Hall – Basement
Hart Art Studio
1 College Circle
Bangor, ME 04401
WHY:
This showcase is designed to give students an opportunity to share their work with the public. It is also an opportunity to highlight some of the exceptionally talented students at Husson University. Public exhibitions are a valuable part of the art educational experience. They serve as venues where students can exchange creative ideas with their peers and receive feedback from members of the public.
The event is a collaboration between Husson’s College of Science and Humanities and the University’s New England School of Communications.
