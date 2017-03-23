Husson University Physical Therapy Students to Hold Wheelchair Basketball Fundraising Event

Saturday, March 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Newman Gymnasium at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 703-851-1903; husson.edu
The members of Husson University’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students (OPTS) are hosting their 19th Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Newman Gymnasium on March 25, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (noon).
“This community event pits students, faculty members, and professional wheelchair basketball players against each other in a tournament that helps raise money for the Alpha One Center for Independent Living in Bangor,” said Spencer Philips, Husson University physical therapy student and president of OPTS. “Fellow students and Bangor residents should make a point to join us at this event. It’s a supportive and fun afternoon that helps people with disabilities live more independently.”
As part of this exhibition, a team comprised of Husson University physical therapy students will play against a professional wheelchair basketball team called “The Wheelers.”
In addition, members of OPTS will raffle off door prizes from local area companies during the event. Anyone attending this event can purchase raffle tickets. Individuals must be present to win. Raffle tickets cost $1 for one, $3 for five or $10 for an “arm’s length.”
“Physical therapy is more than exercises and repetitions. It’s about helping people live their lives to the fullest,” said Philips. “Part of our mission as physical therapy students is to find ways to help each individual enhance their quality of life through healthy movement, interaction, and good choices. When you encourage change in an individual, you encourage change in society. Collectively we can be a powerful force for helping people lead fulfilled lives.”
If you need more information about the event, please contact Spencer Philips at 703-851-1903 or philipss@husson.edu.
Husson University’s Organization of Physical Therapy Students promotes academic excellence, public service, and professional networking through a series of meeting and fundraising events. The group is dedicated to promoting healthy life styles, raising awareness of disability-related issues and encouraging professionalism within the discipline of physical therapy.
OPTS members are all students in the School of Physical Therapy at Husson University. This School is dedicated to developing skilled and knowledgeable practitioners who can work with clients on an independent and collaborative basis. Husson’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program consists of a three-year pre-professional phase, followed by a three-year professional phase. Husson also offers a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.
The School of Physical Therapy is part of Husson University’s College of Health and Education. Offering degrees in counseling, nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy, the College of Health and Education helps prepare students for professional success in a variety of healthcare careers.
